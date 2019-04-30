Major churches in Mumbai set for security audit after Sri Lanka blasts

MAJOR CHURCHES in the financial capital, especially Mount Mary in Bandra and St Michael’s Church in Mahim that see substantial attendance even on weekdays by members of all communities, are set to undergo immediate security audits in the aftermath of the blasts in Sri Lanka. Following a meeting between the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Archdiocese, recommendations will be handed out by the latter to all city churches to assess their security measures.

Advertising

Former vice-chairman of the state Minorities Commission Dr Abraham Mathai, who convened Saturday’s meeting that was attended by Mumbai Archbishop Oswald Cardinal Gracias and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, said security audits were recommended for all churches. “We are a soft target, and there is certainly a sense of fear among parishioners after the serial explosions in Sri Lanka. The police will undertake an audit of some major churches immediately, while other parishes may seek the assistance of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation,” Dr Mathai told The Indian Express.

One of the suggestions at the meeting was to use the traditional greeting by ushers at every church to recognise members of the congregation. “So perhaps newcomers, unless that are attending a service along with a parishioner, could be screened in an unobtrusive and inoffensive manner,” Dr Mathai said. This was suggested in addition to other measures such as hand-held metal detectors and CCTV camera systems. As the traditional greeting would not be effective where the number of attendees is very large and where members of various faiths and non-regulars attend a service, the Mumbai Police will undertake a security audit for St Micheal’s Church in Mahim where every Wednesday tens of thousands gather, and for Mount Mary Church in Bandra, where similarly devotees from various religious backgrounds congregate on certain days, during feasts, etc.

Over the weekend, Christian communities across the country discussed a WhatsApp message that went viral, regarding burning of churches in India. While representatives of the church were quick to inform community members that the message was fake, worried people shared and discussed the message nevertheless. Priests and parishioners from across Mumbai, however, said that there was no dip in the numbers of those who attended the services on Sunday.

Advertising

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Mumbai Archdiocese, said the Archbishop’s house will soon convey to all 11 zones under which Mumbai’s churches are clustered the recommendations made by the police. “It’s not a sense of fear but one of being prepared,” he said, adding that the archbishop sees it as a matter of concern that churches could be soft targets. “It will be recommended to all churches to undertake an audit and put some measures in place, but various parishes would need to talk to their stakeholders and it will be a collaborative effort over a period of time.”

Some parishes would have to raise money for the audits and to put in place any security mechanisms that are found to be required. While most churches already have CCTVs, these would be seen as a forensic tool but not one that can be a deterrent.