Christian organisation writes to Maharashtra CM over ‘conversion’ of 53 tribals in Parbhani, Jalna

A Christian organisation has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a probe into the alleged conversion of 53 people from 13 tribal families in villages in Parbhani and Jalna district on Christmas Day. The people were also allegedly purified by the Paithan Brahmin Sabha at the event.

Saying that the incident was an attempt to hurt the feelings of the state’s Christian community, the Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh has sought a probe in the incident in its letter to Thackeray.

On December 25, the Paithan Brahmin Sabha reportedly held a religious ceremony at the Nath temple in Paithan, Aurangabad, where the alleged conversions to Hinduism were held.

Christian organisations have raised concerns over the incident, claiming that Christmas Day was chosen for the event only to hurt the sentiments of the community.

“When Christmas was being celebrated across the state, the news of some people celebrating ‘Ghar Wapsi’ at the Nath temple was being spread. But those people were not Christians and on the pious day of Christmas, religious sentiments of Christians were being hurt. Hence, there must be an inquiry to find out if those 53 people were really Christians.” Ashish Shinde, state president for the Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, told The Indian Express.

However, the Paithan Brahmin Sabha claimed that it did not carry out any conversions but only felicitated those who had converted earlier.

Organisation president Suyash Shivpuri said on Monday, “I received information from social workers in Parbhani and Jalna that there are about 53 people from 13 tribal families who have converted from Christianity to Hinduism around two months ago…I do not have details on when that happened…but we decided to welcome them back to Hinduism by performing religious rituals at the Nath temple. Since so many questions are being asked on the ceremonial event, I will be getting in touch with the 13 families who converted to get more information.”