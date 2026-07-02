In Your Neighbourhood: At 122, this Chor Bazaar family business keeps Mumbai’s antiques alive

A view inside Dadabhai & Sons in Mumbai's Chor Bazaar, where four generations of artisans have restored industrial relics, ship lamps, delivery tables and vintage barber chairs, preserving the city's design and material heritage. (Express Photos by Akash Patil)

At Dadabhai & Sons in Chor Bazaar, almost nothing is sold the way it arrives.

Inside the Jamnadas Building on Mutton Street in Chor Bazaar, the 122-year-old family-run shop is packed with industrial lamps, antique fans, barber chairs, brassware, mirrors, and furniture dating from the 1920s to the 1970s.

But what customers see on display is only the finished stage of a painstaking restoration process.

“We buy things, and we restore them. It’s a business, but along with the business, it’s a passion,” said Husain Furniturewala, who runs the shop with his two brothers.

Stripped down, rebuilt from scratch

A restored vintage surgical operating light stands among curated antiques at Dadabhai & Sons, reflecting the family’s focus on preserving rare industrial and medical artefacts.

(Express Photos by Akash Patil) A restored vintage surgical operating light stands among curated antiques at Dadabhai & Sons, reflecting the family’s focus on preserving rare industrial and medical artefacts.(Express Photos by Akash Patil)

Every object that enters the workshop is stripped down completely before being rebuilt.