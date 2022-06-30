Chopper crash: Among those who died, a 27-year-old geologist who got married a year ago

Satyambad Pathra, a 27-year-old geologist from Odisha, was one of the four persons who died in the Pawan Hans helicopter mishap on Tuesday. The mishap took place about 60 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast.

Pathra, who hailed from a small town called Bhuban in Odisha, worked in ONGC and lived in Mumbai. “He got married only a year ago… he lived with his wife here. But she was not in Mumbai at the time of the accident as she was visiting family in her hometown,” shared one of his friends.

Pathra’s brother and cousins arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, said the friend, adding that they have gone to Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept after the post-mortem. The family plans to take the body back to their hometown.

Apart from Pathra, two other ONGC employees died in the accident – engineers Mukesh Kumar Patel (54) and Vijay Mandloi (32). Their bodies were also handed over to their families on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the family of the fourth victim of the crash — Sanju Francis (37), a contractual employee with ONGC who hailed from Kerala — is on their way to Mumbai.

A total of nine persons were on board the ill-fated chopper, and five of them survived.

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and ONGC have announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 30 lakh for families of the four victims