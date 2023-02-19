Chopped fingers drive home perils of felling trees

Social media messages on the importance of saving trees may sound cliched. But at a not-so-busy crossroads near Eksar in Borivali, an art installation attempts to send out the message in a strong manner. It shows a palm whose one finger is a tree with all other fingers chopped. A man perched on one of the chopped fingers is seen trying to cut the only tree left.

The artwork was commissioned by local BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhari amid the pandemic and was inaugurated only last year. “The idea is to make every passerby understand the ‘pain’ a tree may be experiencing while being felled by showing how any human would feel if his/her fingers are chopped,” said Chaudhari, speaking about the concept behind the art installation.

“While this area is fortunate to have a rich green cover, this is my attempt to ensure that it is not taken for granted. There has to be a collective effort to preserve this rich green cover and it is possible if we know the consequences of not doing it,” she said.

While the palm with chopped fingers highlights the importance of saving trees, a deer placed in front of it shows the impact it may have on wildlife. “We decided on a deer because not only do they depend on trees for food but we also wanted to show that cutting trees may end up reducing the forests around the city and wildlife may enter our streets,” Chaudhari said.

Moreshwar Dekate, sectional engineer in MHADA who executed the project, said, “We are working on beautification of smaller crossroads in the city. But we intend to link all the beautification projects with some kind of social message to encourage people to think.”

“One can see how humans and trees are all different fingers of one palm representing nature. And if one finger is cut, it’s a cause for worry,” said Chaudhari.