Choksi withdraws plea, says doctor refused to treat him

Mehul Choksi on Monday withdrew his petition from the Bombay High Court, after informing the court that he cannot submit his medical report for analysis to JJ Hospital, as his doctor in Antigua has refused to treat him.

Advertising

In April this year, Choksi had approached the court claiming that he had not deliberately avoided joining the investigation against him in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) alleged fraud case, but was unable to return due to medical reasons.

In this petition in June, the court had directed Choksi to send his medical papers and record for analysis to the head of the department of cardiology at JJ Hospital and then submit the report, stating if he is fit to travel to India.

On Monday, before Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal could inform the court that they could not submit the medical reports, Justice I A Mahanty said, “You have not complied with the order. You may have a very good reason for that, I am sure.” Aggarwal told the court that the doctor who was treating Choksi has refused to treat him. The Enforcement Directorate counsel, Hiten Venegaonkar, told the court that the petition should be dismissed, calling such petitions a delaying tactic.

After the arguments, Justice Mahanty said Choksi should withdraw the petition, if he will not submit the documents. Aggarwal agreed and withdrew the petition. In the petition, Choksi has claimed that his medical records show that he has several blocked arteries and that he was advised by doctors to undergo bypass surgery, following which he had traveled abroad and was still suffering from various ailments. He has further said he is “constrained from traveling” as he needs continuous monitoring and medical supervision.