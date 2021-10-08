Chitra Wagh elevated to BJP’s national executive

STATE BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh has been appointed as a member of the national executive committee. The decision was announced by BJP president J P Nadda.

Wagh defected from the NCP to join the BJP in September 2019. In February 2021 she was appointed vice-president of the state BJP when the Maharashtra unit was restructured.

“Wagh has been rewarded for her proactive role in attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, especially her aggressive campaign against former Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod for his alleged links with the Pooja Chavan suicide case,” a BJP source said.

Pooja Chavan, a 23-year-old TikTok star from the Banjara community in Beed district, had reportedly jumped to her death from a building in Pune. When the incident came to light, Wagh pursued it by personally visiting the police station and taking up the case with police officials. Rathod was forced to resign.

Wagh said, “I am grateful to the BJP central leadership for the appointment. I express my deep gratitude.” However, Wagh’s swift rise has caused heartburn in some sections of the party. A senior woman office-bearer said, “Outsiders get more importance in the party. We have women leaders who are serving the organisation for four decades. It looks like loyalty is taken for granted.”

Others who made it to the national executive include Devendra Fadnavis, Praveen Darekar and Chandrakant Patil.