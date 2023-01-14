scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Chitra Wagh complaint: Uorfi Javed quizzed by Amboli police

Javed went to the police station around 1pm and left by 3 pm. Police said Javed told them that it is her constitutional right to dress up the way she wants.

Police took cognizance of the complaint and served a notice to Javed on Friday. (Express Photo)
Reality TV personality Uorfi Javed was questioned by the Amboli police on Saturday in connection with a complaint lodged by state BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh.

On January 1, Wagh met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to submit a complaint against Javed for wearing a revealing outfit.

The BJP leader had tweeted, “Today I met the commissioner of Mumbai police and the joint commissioner of police (law and order) and requested them to take immediate legal action against Uorfi Javed for indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai.”

Police took cognizance of the complaint and served a notice to Javed on Friday.

“She also said in her statement that she often wears these clothes for photo shoots and at times, she does not get time to change before leaving. At such times, photographers often click her pictures and post them on social media…”
Uorfi on Friday also lodged a counter complaint against Wagh, requesting police to take action against the latter for threatening her in public domain.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 22:52 IST
