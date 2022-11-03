Chitra Wagh appointed president of BJP Maharashtra women’s wing

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Chitra Wagh as the president of its women’s wing — the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Morcha — on Thursday. She was appointed by the party’s Maharashtra president Chandrashekar Bawakule.

Wagh took charge of the office from her predecessor Uma Khapre, now a member of legislative council, who was also present when the former was given her appointment letter.

In the evening, Wagh thanked Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through social media and said, “I will justify the trust the party has shown in me by giving me the responsibility of the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Morcha State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.” Bawankule also congratulated Wagh on social media.

Before joining the BJP, Wagh was incharge of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) women’s wing. She resigned from the party and the post in 2019.