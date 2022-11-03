scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Chitra Wagh appointed president of BJP Maharashtra women’s wing

Wagh took charge of the office from her predecessor Uma Khapre, now a member of legislative council.

Chitra Wagh, president of BJP Maharashtra women's wing (Source: Twitter/@ChitraKWagh)

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Chitra Wagh as the president of its women’s wing — the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Morcha — on Thursday. She was appointed by the party’s Maharashtra president Chandrashekar Bawakule.

Wagh took charge of the office from her predecessor Uma Khapre, now a member of legislative council, who was also present when the former was given her appointment letter.

In the evening, Wagh thanked Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through social media and said, “I will justify the trust the party has shown in me by giving me the responsibility of the Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Morcha State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.” Bawankule also congratulated Wagh on social media.

More from Mumbai

Before joining the BJP, Wagh was incharge of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) women’s wing. She resigned from the party and the post in 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:08:10 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan’s sequel: ‘Wish you’ll pray we quickly start working on the sequel’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement