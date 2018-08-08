Chintan Upadhyay’s bail plea rejected

Hema’s ex- Husband Artist Chintan Upadhyay at her cremation ceremony in Santacruz (W). (Express Photo) Hema’s ex- Husband Artist Chintan Upadhyay at her cremation ceremony in Santacruz (W). (Express Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail application of artist Chintan Upadhyay, an accused in the murders of his wife Hema and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani.

The bodies of Hema, also an artist, and Harish were found in a nullah at Kandivli on December 12, 2015.

Chintan was arrested December 22 and has been lodged in Thane prison. In 2016, the session court, while rejecting his bail application, had said that there was “clinching” prima facie and circumstantial evidence proving his involvement in the murders.

The prosecution has alleged that though Chintan was not present at the scene of the crime, he had conspired to commit the murders because of hatred towards the deceased, arising out of a family dispute. The couple were involved in bitter divorce proceedings when the murder took place.

Police said that a day before the murders, Chintan had uploaded the song Alvida on his Facebook page. The song was accompanied by a sketch — allegedly drawn by Chintan — which had “I will destroy you” written on it.

Vidyadhar Rajbhar, who the prosecution claimed murdered the two at the behest of Chintan, is still absconding.

