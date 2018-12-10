Chintan Upadhyay files plea to give brothers power of attorney over property

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, accused of involvement in the murders of his wife Hema and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, has moved an application before the trial court, seeking to give his two brothers power of attorney to manage all his property.

Advertising

The bodies of Hema and Bhambhani were found in a nullah in Kandivali on December 12, 2015. Chintan was arrested on December 22 that year and has since been lodged in Thane prison.

The application moved through his lawyer Bharat Manghani states that Chintan wants to give his two brothers, Lochan Upadhyay and Yatin Upadhyay, power of attorney for all his property. As Upadhyay is in jail since 2015, he wants his brothers to take care of his property and make necessary decisions. The property is said to be valued at Rs 9 to 10 crore.

A short reply filed by the investigating officer from Crime Branch said the application lacks information on properties owned by Chintan and the property he wants his brothers to take care of. The application also lacks information on the owner of the property, since, during investigation, it was found that there are properties owned jointly by Hema and Chintan, it said.

Advertising

Chintan moved another application later, stating properties detail. The application said that he wants his two brothers power of attorney for a property in Juhu owned by him and Hema and another property at Udaipur, owned by him and his parents.

The trial court is likely to hear the application on December 14. The court at Dindoshi is yet to frame charges against all the accused. In August this year, the Bombay High Court rejected the bail application of Chintan.

According to the police, Chintan had uploaded the song “Alvida” on his Facebook account and an alleged sketch was found to have been drawn by him with the words “I will destroy you” written on it. The charges against Chintan are that even though he was not present at the scene of the crime, he is believed to have conspired to commit the murders because of hatred towards Hema and Bhambhani, arising out of a pending family dispute. The two artists were undergoing divorce proceedings.

Vidyadhar Rajbhar, who the prosecution claims carried out the murders at the behest of Chintan, remains absconding.