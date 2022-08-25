China’s BYD to enter Indian EV market

Written by Swaraj Baggonkar

The electric passenger vehicle (PV) market is set to see increased action in the coming days with customers getting a wider choice and incumbents facing a new competitor.

In October, BYD will debut in the domestic market with the launch of an electric SUV which will take on the incumbents: MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and the upcoming Tata Curvv.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD — which outsold Tesla to become the biggest EV company in the first six months of 2022 — is keen to have a wide portfolio of products in India, which would help it grab a 15 per cent market share by 2030.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice-president—electric passenger vehicles, BYD India, said: “By 2030 the Indian car market will reach 6 million units. Out of this, EVs will account for 30% of the market. We want to grab 15% of this EV space by that time.” FE