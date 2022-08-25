scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

China’s BYD to enter Indian EV market

In October, BYD will debut in the domestic market with the launch of an electric SUV which will take on the incumbents: MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and the upcoming Tata Curvv.

electric passenger vehicle (PV), Electric Vehicle, Indian EV market, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsHeadquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD — which outsold Tesla to become the biggest EV company in the first six months of 2022 — is keen to have a wide portfolio of products in India, which would help it grab a 15 per cent market share by 2030.

Written by Swaraj Baggonkar

The electric passenger vehicle (PV) market is set to see increased action in the coming days with customers getting a wider choice and incumbents facing a new competitor.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice-president—electric passenger vehicles, BYD India, said: “By 2030 the Indian car market will reach 6 million units. Out of this, EVs will account for 30% of the market. We want to grab 15% of this EV space by that time.”  FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:55:39 am
