Chill returns to Mumbai

After nearly six days of warm conditions, the chill came back to the city on Saturday morning. The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz station was 15.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The Colaba station saw temperature dropping to 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 31.1 degrees Celsius with relative humidity recorded at 80 per cent. IMD predicted the minimum temperature to be around 15 degrees Celsius for the next few days. ens