Children need conducive learning environment: NCEE

The National Coalition on the Educational Emergency (NCEE), on the occasion of Children’s Day, demanded that the government take measures to ensure that children who were away from schools due to lockdown are assimilated well into the system.

NCEE, a group of individuals and networks across the country to resume and renew school education, pointed out that most students in grade ‘n’ have not learnt what would have been taught in grade ‘n-1’ since schools were closed. It pointed out that many would have forgotten what they had learnt earlier.

It said educators were unanimous that children need to return to a caring, safe and conducive learning environment.