Children have right to love & affection of separated parents, grandparents: HC

Maintaining that “children have the right to love and affection of both parents as well as grandparents”, the Bombay High Court recently directed a woman to allow her estranged husband to see their children for four days.

The court was informed that the paternal grandfather, who is staying with the father – the petitioner in the case – is having health issues and would like to see his grandchildren. It was also told that the mother had not complied with a March 10 HC order, which had directed that the father be allowed to see the children on their birthdays, as he has had no access to them for nearly 22 months since June 2020.

“The petitioner father, the non-custodial parent, cannot be deprived of his right to spend quality time and enjoy the company of the children. Furthermore, the children also have the right to love and affection of both parents as well as grandparents. This is essential for their personal development and overall well being,” a single judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai said.

The court was hearing a petition moved by the 38-year-old father from Pune – through advocate Ajinkya Udane – seeking temporary custody of his 10-year-old twin sons, who are at present in the custody of his wife. He has also sought contempt proceedings against his estranged wife for not complying with HC orders.

The judge directed that “without getting into merits of the case”, the father is permitted to have access to the children from April 14 to 16 and the mother shall bring them to a mall in Pune on April 14. The parents and the children shall spend time together for four hours, the HC said.

Thereafter, the children will be in custody of their father, who would bring them back to the same mall at 11 am on April 17. They would again spend time together for four hours and the father would hand over custody of the children to the mother at 3 pm, the HC said.