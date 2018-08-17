Children get fresh lease of life in BMC-run bone marrow transplant centre

Apurva Sanade, 12, underwent bone marrow transplant. (Express photo) Apurva Sanade, 12, underwent bone marrow transplant. (Express photo)

Vihan Dhepe was six months old when a local doctor in Virar diagnosed him with thalassemia. The boy, now aged five, had to undergo a painful process of blood transfusion every month until June this year, when he underwent an operation in the first civic-run exclusive centre for bone marrow transplant in city for children.

Run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Borivali and funded by private donors and the chief minister’s relief fund, the bone marrow transplant — a life-saving procedure that replaces damaged bone marrow with healthy one, costing Rs 15 lakh or more — has become accessible for the economically disadvantaged.

In Vihan’s case a private pharmaceutical company funded the Rs 15-lakh procedure.

Since 2017, when the centre started to treat thalassemia, sickle cell, haemophilia, blood cancer and other blood-related disorders, two children have undergone bone marrow transplant (BMT). In a year, 3,636 children have sought treatment in the OPD. Of these, 376 children had cancer and 576 others had been admitted for other blood disorders.

Vihan, a nursery student, was donated stem cells by his elder sister Jiya (11), who is a thalassemia minor. Both his parents are carriers of the disease. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder due to which haemoglobin count dips and oxygen supply to tissues is affected. Thalassemia patients may require blood transfusion all the life to battle it.

“Their case also shows importance of counselling pregnant women to undergo tests for thalassemia,” said Dr Mamta Manglani, medical director at Thalassemia care and BMT centre. At the centre, foetus of three pregnant women have been diagnosed positive for the disorder. “We plan to write to all government maternity homes to refer thalassemia pregnancies for test at our centre to prevent disorder in newborns,” Manglani added.

“Since the disease was detected, we used donations for his medication. Transfusion was for free in government hospital,” said father Jeetendra Dhepe, a sweeper in a pest control firm.

In 2017, the eight-bedded centre opened with its focus on lower income patients.

Like Vihan, 12-year-old Apurva Sanade also underwent bone marrow transplant, the second patient to do so in the new centre, after suffering from aplastic anaemia since 2013, a condition in which body stops producing enough blood cells.

“We spent Rs 5 lakh. My in-laws did not help in the treatment,” said her mother Jyoti. Apurva lost her father in March.

Three private trusts and CM’s relief fund were utilised to fund her transplant on July 9. Her younger brother Aryan (9) donated his bone marrow. Before the transplant, she would require a platelet and RBC transfusion every two months.

“I want to become a doctor,” Apurva said.

