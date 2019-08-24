Child trafficking racket: 42-yr-old key accused arrested from Delhi

A key accused in the inter-state child trafficking racket was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Delhi and brought to Mumbai on Friday.

On the run since July when the racket was busted, Pawan Kumar Sharma (42) was arrested from the national capital on Thursday, DCP Akbar Pathan said. He added that Sharma was sent to police custody till August 28 by a local court after he was brought to Mumbai on Friday.

According to police, Sharma ran fertility centres in Delhi and Bengaluru and had been at the centre of the racket, connecting other accused, including surrogate mothers, nurses, the biological parents who allegedly sold their children, and couples who allegedly purchased them.

“He was well acquainted with the supply and demand (for children) owing to the waiting period for adoption of children. Through other co-accused, Sharma managed to get in touch with women who had been surrogates and lured them into the racket. He also had access to childless couples,” a senior police officer probing the case said.

Police are verifying if these fertility centres, which were attached to hospitals in Delhi and Bengaluru, were recognised. An officer said it was possible that the centres are registered and acted as a front for carrying out legally recognised procedures for childless couples.

On July 1, the Mumbai Crime Branch rescued six children and arrested 14 people, including the couples who had reportedly bought children from poor families, and claimed to have unearthed a racket in which children from poor families, especially from Govandi-Deonar area, were sold by intermediaries. The children were sold for around Rs 3-4 lakh each.

In their statements, three persons, arrested for allegedly purchasing the children, said they had come in contact with Sharma through another accused Bhagyashree Koli and were told that they would be helped in adopting children. In their bail plea, they claimed that Sharma had assured them that he would complete the adoption procedure and took money from them for it in instalments.

Police said they will verify these claims and probe if Sharma had facilitated such a racket involving other children apart from the six rescued.