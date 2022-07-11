Child rights commission seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using children in ‘Save Aarey’ protest

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote Monday a letter to Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar requesting him to investigate allegations that Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray used children for the ‘Save Aarey’ protest as it amounted to child labour.

The NCPCR asked the city police to investigate the matter urgently by lodging a first information report (FIR) against the accused persons. It further asked the police to identify the children and produce them before the child welfare committee to record their statements.

The NCPCR said it received a complaint on their official Twitter account against Thackeray, president of Yuva Sena, from Dhrutiman Joshi, legal head of Sahyadri Rights forum.

The NCPCR letter reads: “Through the said Twitter link, the children are seen as part of the protests holding placard. The commission while taking cognizance of the matter is of the view that such act is prima facie in contravention of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) of Act 2015 and Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, Constitution of India and the IPC.”

The commission also asked the police to update it within three days. A police official confirmed receiving the letter, adding they are investigating the matter.

Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday led the protests against the controversial Metro 3 car shed site near the picnic point in Aarey forest. “This is a fight for Mumbai, fight for life. We fought for the forest and to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night,” he had said.