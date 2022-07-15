Child in conflict of law can apply for anticipatory bail like other individuals: Bombay HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday held that a child who is in conflict of law as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act), 2015 has same right as every other individual and can apply for an anticipatory bail under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The bench noted that “if the accusations are made against a child with ill intention to cause humiliation and harassment, then the right to prefer application under Section 438 (direction by HC or sessions court for grant of bail to person apprehending arrest) of the CrPC. should be available to a child.”

A division bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal and Justice Bharat P Deshpande passed a judgement while deciding a reference made by the single-judge bench of Justice Vibha V Kankanwadi, who rejected the anticipatory bail to the two applicants who were minors

Justice Kankanwadi had on May 6 rejected anticipatory bail pleas of two minors apprehending arrest in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and held their application under CrPC was not maintainable

Justice Kankanwadi, however referred an issue to the division bench to decide as to whether in absence of provisions of grant of anticipatory bail under the JJ Act, a juvenile in conflict with law can file such application under CrPC.

Senior Advocate Rajendra Deshmukh, Amicus Curiae in the case supported the view taken by the single-judge bench and said that there was no specific provision in the JJ Act for anticipatory bail.

Advocate Suvidh Kulkarni for applicants submitted that provision of section 438 of CrPC was available to “any person” including child as defined under the J J Act. Kulkarni added that “personal liberty of every person should be of the paramount consideration and none should be left remedy-less” and therefore the anticipatory bail plea by his clients was maintainable before the High Court.

Additional Public Prosecutor A V Deshmukh for the state submitted that the JJ Act treats the children in conflict of law as “victims” and ” not as offenders” and therefore separate and special procedure is provided as “the concept of arrest is foreign to the JJ Act.” Therefore the single-judge bench had rightly held the application by the juvenile was not maintainable, he said.

After perusing submissions, the bench observed that when a child in conflict of law is apprehended, his or her “liberty is curtailed” and section 438 of the CrPC grants “valuable right” to such a person and does not make any distinction between different persons.

“There is absolutely no reason why this valuable right should be denied to a child, which is available to every individual,” it noted referring to past Supreme Court judgement

The bench further observed that Article 14 of constitution and provisions of JJ Act give “valuable right to a child to be treated equally with others” and denying him or her an opportunity to exercise the right under section 438 of CrPC would be in violation of such principles laid down in law.

The bench noted that section 12 of the JJ Act stipulates steps to be taken for production of the child before the JJ Board after apprehension. “There is a possibility that the child can be detained for some period. However, in cases where accusations are false or are made with oblique motive, then it would be travesty of justice to keep the child away from the protection of his parents and from his usual environment and shelter. There is no reason why he should be deprived of such protection even for a single minute,” the bench noted and held that a plea under section 438 of CrPC would be an “effective remedy” available to such a child.