Child falls to death from five-storey building in Mumbai, case lodged

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl allegedly fell to her death from the terrace of a five-storey building in Chinchpokli, police said on Tuesday. Her body, police said, was recovered from the fourth floor of the building an hour later.

According to the police, the girl, Aarohi Rane, resided on the third floor of Progressive Building in the central suburbs of Mumbai and had allegedly gone missing around 2.30pm, while playing on the verandah of her house. “When the parents of the child could not locate her, they came to the police station and registered a case of kidnapping,” an officer from Kalachowkie police station said, adding that a police team was instantly dispatched to the spot.

Investigators scrutinised the CCTV footage to ascertain if the child had left the building, the officer said. “As we couldn’t spot her leaving the building, we started searching each house in the building and a woman police constable spotted her body on the balcony of the fourth floor of the building,” the officer said. The police took her to KEM Hospital where she was declared dead on admission.

Police said, Aarohi died due to head injury. A case of accidental death has been reported in the matter, even as the police are investigating if there was any foul play in the case.