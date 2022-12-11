Child dies as woman jumps off moving vehicle during ‘molestation bid’ in Maharashtra’s Virar, FIR registered

The police in Maharashtra’s Virar have registered an FIR after a 19-year-old woman jumped off a moving vehicle with her 10-month-old daughter allegedly following a molestation bid by the driver on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday, officers said. The child succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall.

While the police have booked the car driver, the woman has been changing her statement regarding the incident, investigators said.

The police said that on Saturday morning, the woman was headed to her parents’ residence in Palghar with her child. She reached Pelhar and took a Maruti Eeco, they added. In her initial complaint, the woman said that in order to protect herself from a molestation bid by the driver, she jumped with her baby, which led to the child’s death.

The driver, however, told the police that the baby fell out of the woman’s hand, following which the mother leaped from the car in panic. He added that the incident took place when she was using his phone to make a call to her husband.

The woman was soon taken to a hospital and, initially, she said she jumped out of the vehicle to protect herself during a molestation bid. However, later she changed her statement and said the girl jumped out of her hand and fell.

An officer said that while they have registered the FIR based on the woman’s initial statement, they are investigating to determine what exactly happened.