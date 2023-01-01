Child deaths fall by 12 pc in Nandurbar, Amravati sees 37 pc decline: report

In tribal-dominated Nandurbar and Amravati districts, deaths of children up to the age of six years has seen a drop, according to a report of the state Tribal Development department.

In Nandurbar, the number of deaths of children up to the age of six during 2021-22 was 779 against 883 in 2017-18, a 11.7 per cent drop. “More than 60 per cent deaths occur during the neonatal period (first 28 days) followed by 20 per cent deaths between 29 days and the one-year age group. Prematurity, low birth weight and respiratory distress syndrome are the most important causes of death followed by sepsis, pneumonia and birth asphyxia,” the report, which was submitted in December, states. A copy of the report is with The Indian Express. In Amravati’s Melghat region, there were 195 deaths of children in the same age group during 2021-22 against 309 deaths in 2018-19, which is a 36.8 per cent drop.

In 2022-23 till October-end, a total of 122 deaths have occurred. When the causes of death were analysed, it was observed that about 20 per cent were due to low birth weight and prematurity followed by sepsis, pneumonia and asphyxia.

“Although child deaths show a declining trend, the pace with which it is declining needs to be accelerated and efforts should be made to bring the child death rate in these areas to a state average and stop all preventable child deaths,” the report further states.

While hearing a PIL about the lack of health infrastructure in Amravati and Nandurbar districts, the Bombay High Court had instructed Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, Tribal Development department, to conduct a field inspection of the affected districts. Dr Vyas visited the districts in December first week this year accompanied by officials from the Health department and Women and Child Development department. “I also interacted with tribal families to comprehend the challenges of home delivery and health seeking behaviour. Based on my visit, I am submitting my report to the court,” said Dr Vyas, who was earlier associated with the state Health department.

The data of Nandurbar district shows that the proportion as well as number of institutional deliveries is increasing since the last few years — it was 85 per cent during 2020-21 and 90 per cent in 2022-23 till October. Similarly, home deliveries declined from 15 per cent to 10 per cent for the corresponding period. Another important trend being observed is that, even if deliveries take place at home, home deliveries attended by Skilled Birth Attendants (SBA) are increasing. It was 31 per cent during 2020-21 and 68 per cent till October of 2022-23.

In Melghat region, which is another tribal-dominated region, data of the last three years show that the proportion of institutional deliveries was 78 per cent during 2019-20, 80 per cent in 2020-21, and 87 per cent in 2021-22. “Out of total deliveries that took place during the year 2022-23 till October end, 94 per cent are institutional deliveries and 6 per cent are home deliveries. Majority of institutional deliveries take place in government health facilities and only about 4 per cent have taken place in private health facilities,” the report states.