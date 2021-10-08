Chief secy, DGP may appear before CBI tomorrow

However, the CBI insisted that the two visit the BKC office. (File)

CHIEF Secretary S J Kunte and DGP Sanjay Panday are likely to appear before the CBI as witnesses on October 9 in the CBI zonal office at BKC in Mumbai. The CBI had summoned Kunte and Pandey in connection with the offence it has registered against NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that then home minister Deshmukh had asked the dismissed police offier Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from 1,750 bars and restaurants, in Mumbai.