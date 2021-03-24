Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray tests positive for Covid-19

CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, three days after her son and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive(ANI)

CHIEF MINSTER Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, three days after her son and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive. The chief minister has been quarantined in Varsha at Malabar Hills for next 14 days.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said on Sunday they screened all high-risk contacts of Aaditya Thackeray following which his mother underwent test. Both the chief minister and his wife had received Covaxin shots at JJ hospital on March 11. Civic officials said it is not unusual for people to contract the virus after the first dose of vaccine. She suffers from mild symptoms and remains in isolation in Varsha itself.

Aaditya Thackeray had moved to Varsha bungalow earlier this month from their Bandra residence. BMC officials said their security and staff in Bandra residence were tested and have come negative for the virus.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 28,699 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active case load to 2.3 lakh. Deaths in Maharashtra rose to 132 on Tuesday, crossing 100 mark for the first time this year. In 23 days of March, the state has recorded 1,435 deaths due to Covid-19. In February, 1,072 deaths were recorded.



While the death rate has dipped to 0.4 per cent, deaths in absolute numbers are rising every day in state. State health officials said they expect the surge in deaths to continue. The state Covid task force has circulated videos to all districts on intensive care management and treatment protocol to prevent deaths.

Nagpur is recording higher fatalities than Mumbai with 13 deaths in the district, Mumbai recorded eight, Pune 11 and Nashik nine.



Of the 28,699 cases, Mumbai accounted for 3,514 cases, Pune 3,145 cases, Nagpur 2,279 cases, Aurangabad 1,125, Nanded 1,171 and Nashik 947 cases.