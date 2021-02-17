Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray transfers 4 IAS officers

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 17, 2021 10:48:22 pm
February 17, 2021 10:48:22 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred four IAS officers, including Anand Limaye, who has been posted as additional chief secretary in the general administration department (AR&OM) in Mantralaya.
Omprakash Deshmukh has been posted as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in Pune, while Dr Madhvi Khode-Chawre has been posted as Director General of VANAMATI in Nagpur and Manisha Khatri has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nagpur.
