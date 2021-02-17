scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray transfers 4 IAS officers

Omprakash Deshmukh has been posted as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in Pune.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 17, 2021 10:48:22 pm
Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred four IAS officers, including Anand Limaye, who has been posted as additional chief secretary in the general administration department (AR&OM) in Mantralaya.

Omprakash Deshmukh has been posted as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in Pune, while Dr Madhvi Khode-Chawre has been posted as Director General of VANAMATI in Nagpur and Manisha Khatri has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nagpur.

