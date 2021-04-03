Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray threatening people with lockdown, alleges BJP MP Narayan Rane

BJP MP Narayan Rane said on Friday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is threatening people with a second lockdown (ANI)

ALLEGING THAT instead of taking aggressive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, BJP MP Narayan Rane said on Friday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is threatening people with a second lockdown.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Rane said, “If there is another lockdown, it will not only badly impact industry and livelihood of the people but also the image of Maharashtra.”

“Even after one year (of the pandemic), the state government is grappling with shortage of beds in hospital. The current infrastructure is still not enough to accommodate patients… Could the government not fix these basic issues in one year?” he asked.

“Thackeray warns people of strict lockdown if they don’t follow guidelines. What kind of language is the CM speaking?… Moreover, has he given thought to how the people will feed their families without income. Where will they get food? How will they survive?”



Alleging that under the MVA government, people are being harassed, Rane said: “There is rampant corruption across all departments. Rules are being thrown in dustbin. There is criminalisation of politics. The CM seems indifferent to the pandemic and the economy of the state.”