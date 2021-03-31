Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lays foundation stone of Bal Thackeray National Memorial

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial, which is being developed at the Mumbai Mayor’s bungalow at Shivaji Park at Dadar. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who granted approval for the project during his tenure as chief minister, and Uddhav’s cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, were not invited to the function.

Thackeray also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the memorial, which will cost Rs 400 crore. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and senior Shiv Sena leaders were present for the function.

After the ceremony, a presentation was given on the memorial project and the function concluded without any speeches by the leaders. Phase one of the memorial project will include a six-metre-high entrance, administrative block, interpretation block, cafeteria, a pond and an underground section, where a gallery with pictures, among other things, of the Sena founder’s life will be displayed. The second phase will consist of the technological part of the memorial project, which includes laser show, digital mapping, films, audio-visual and virtual reality, among others.

Anil Parab, Shiv Sena leader and transport minister, said no formal invitations were printed for the event.