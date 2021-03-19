Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls for strict adherence to Covid norms

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday instructed the district administration to ensure strict adherence to Covid norms and preventive measures. He also said that the Centre has given approval to 134 private hospitals for vaccination drive( PTI)

“Today’s cases are higher than the number of people testing positive every day in September last year. The district administration should expedite the search for tracing contacts of patients and strictly adhere to the restrictions and health norms,” said Thackeray, who was speaking in a review meeting of senior government officials and divisional commissioners.

Officials in the meeting said that the number of active patients in the state could reach 3 lakh in the first week of April if cases continue to rise at the same rate.



Thackeray said that like last year, the number of patients in field hospitals is now increasing. “Considering the upcoming monsoon, structural audit of all field hospitals should be carried out and necessary maintenance and repairs undertaken. So patients will not be inconvenienced during rains,” he added.

The CM asked medical experts and doctors to take cognizance of changing symptoms of Covid and said that guidance on treatment modalities should be given to doctors.



He also asked the district administration to work out the timings of vaccination considering the summer season. “The arrangement to vaccinate citizens before the afternoon or in the evening till late night should be made assuming that most of the places in the state have severe summers, which may affect the vaccination rate. Senior citizens and patients with comorbidities stand in queues. So, care should be taken to ensure that they are not inconvenienced and there are no arguments,” said Thackeray.