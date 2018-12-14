Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to file response to SC notice

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office said on Thursday an appropriate response would be filed to the Supreme Court’s notice to him over a plea seeking annulment of his election to the state Assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases in his election affidavit.

On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought the chief minister’s response on an appeal filed by lawyer Satish Ukey.

The CMO further clarified that the notice issued to Fadnavis was part of the legal procedure for deciding whether the appeal was admissible or not.

Ukey has alleged the chief minister had cases of cheating and defamation pending against him, which he hadn’t disclosed in his 2014 election affidavit.

Refuting the allegations, the CMO said a full disclosure of all relevant information had been made in the affidavit.

It said Ukey had previously filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in this regard, which was dismissed. The CMO said the HC had even initiated contempt proceedings against Ukey for filing “frivolous” cases.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sought Fadnavis’s resignation following the SC notice.

Taking a swipe at Fadnavis, NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “He (the CM) has lost the moral right to stay in the post. We demand that he must step down immediately.”

Hitting out at the NCP, BJP’s spokesman Keshav Upadhye, meanwhile, said, “This shows the NCP’s mental bankruptcy. The case hasn’t even been admitted. The notice is nothing but part of legal procedure.”