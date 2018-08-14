Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejigs bureaucracy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday transferred nine senior and mid-level bureaucrats. Anoop Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as principal secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries) in the state secretariat. Kumar, who was discharging the responsibility as the Nagpur divisional commissioner, will take over after the incumbent Kiran Kurundkar retires later thus month. While the Fadnavis had issued orders on July 31 appointed Abha Shukla (1993) as the principal secretary (Water Supply and Sanitation), he has now cancelled this appointment. Shukla has now been posted as Principal Secretary (co-operation).

National Health Mission Director Dr Sanjeev Kumar (2003) has been posted as Nagpur additional divisional commissioner. Rajesh Narvekar (2009), previously working as joint secretary with the CMO, has been appointed as the Thane collector, replacing Mahendra Kalyankar (2007), who has been newly appointed as joint secretary (Labour). Thane’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Chavan (2007) has been posted as Ratnagiri collector. He will succeed Pradeep P (2009), who has been posted as director (Information Technology). ENS

