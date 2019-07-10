Chicken feathers on gunny bag used to dump body leads cops to murderer

Chicken feathers found on a gunny bag used to dispose a body near a creek in Titwala last month has helped police to crack the murder and arrest a 33-year-old killer. On June 23, body of a woman was found from the partially burnt gunny bag by locals in Khadavli village in Kalyan Taluka, police said. While no documents were found on the body, police had recovered an amulet with some inscriptions in Bengali which the woman was wearing and a chicken feather inside the gunny bag.

“We began to look for chicken shop owners and Bengali speakers living in the area,” Inspector Vyankat Andhale of local crime branch, Thane Rural Police, said. Enquiries led the police to Alam Shaikh (33), who locals said had been spotted with a woman, matching the description of the deceased. According to the police, Shaikh had closed his chicken shop and hadn’t been seen since June 22.

A team of crime branch officials reportedly tracked Shaikh and finally nabbed him from his village in West Bengal on Monday. The police said Shaikh had been in an extramarital relationship with the woman, Moni (25), for the past four months.

He reportedly had also lent her Rs 2.5 lakh in small installments. “The accused has claimed that the woman kept asking for money and had refused to return the amount she had already taken from him,” Andhale said. Shaikh allegedly decided to kill Moni and took the help of his friend, Manoruddin Shaikh, to dispose the body.

On June 22, the men went to Moni’s house and strangled her with a scarf, police said. The duo then allegedly stuffed her body in a gunny bag, which they had taken from the chicken shop, and dumped in near a creek on Roya-Khadavli Road, where they set it on fire.

“The accused had not cleaned the gunny bag from his shop before using it to dispose the body,” Andhale said, which finally exposed him. Police are on the lookout for Manoruddin, he added.