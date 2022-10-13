Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law, builder in Crime Branch custody for ‘extorting’ Dongri businessman

The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday took custody of Arif Shaikh, alias Arif Bhaijaan, a brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel’s, along with a builder in connection with an extortion case.

While Shaikhhas been behind bars following his arrest by NIA in a terror funding case, builder Jayesh Shah was lodged in prison in connection with a case registered against him by the Economic Offences Wing. Incidentally, the other brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel is also in custody of the Anti Extortion Cell of the crime branch. An officer said, “Based on the FIR registered against Shaikh and Shah by the Dongri Police, we have sought their custody to interrogate them with the case.”

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a 46-year-old Dongri resident who deals in land and has a shop selling antiques.The complainant purchased a five-acre land parcel on Mira Road in August 2012 for Rs 4 crore. He had also got possession of the land. However, he learnt later that the earlier owner had sold the same land to Jayesh Shah as well.

When he met Shah, the latter allegedly asked him to speak to Shaikh who would coordinate henceforth. The complainant knew that Shaikh was Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law. During the conversation, Shaikh allegedly said he would have to pay Rs 5 crore and also part with a parcel of the land if he wanted to settle the matter.

When the complainant refused to make the payment, he was allegedly threatened by Shaikh following which he approached the police to register an FIR, said officials.