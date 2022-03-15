Chheda Nagar-SCLR flyover thrown open to public

A 638-metre long flyover connecting Chheda Nagar junction in Ghatkopar with the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) was opened for public use on Monday, on the instructions of Aaditya Thackeray, the Guardian minister of Suburban Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is implementing a Chheda Nagar Junction Improvement Plan to decongest the busy junction by building three flyovers at a cost of Rs 249 crore. The flyover opened on Monday was one of the three and it was completed a few days ago but was yet to be opened for public use.

The photo of the flyover had gone viral on social media and the MMRDA was being criticised by the people for not opening it. BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha had alleged that even as the work was completed, it was not opened for the public and waiting for inauguration at the hands of a minister.

“The bridge on EEHighway Ghatkopar is awaiting minister to inaugurate it over a month.#Mumbaikars will save 20mins of travel time.@MMRDAOfficial open it or we will open it,” Kotecha tweeted.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with the Urban Development department Minister Eknath Shinde had then visited the flyover on Sunday night and ordered MMRDA to open the one side of the flyover for vehicular traffic.

“Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I visited Chedda Nagar flyover extension work and the new flyover at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar. On quick removal of construction clutter and assured of its readiness for use, we’ve asked @MMRDAOfficial to allow vehicular passage on it,” Thackeray tweeted after the visit.