Chhattisgarh resident hangs himself in Mumbai; note says last wish was to see aeroplane

A 25-year-old man, Laxmi Chaitram Yadav, from Chhattisgarh allegedly hanged himself by a bridge outside the Kurla railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said here.

The suicide note found in his hand said his last wish was to see an aeroplane, that was why he landed in Mumbai on Sunday. It was his first visit to the metropolis, it said. It was not known why he ended his life and further investigation was underway, the Chunabhatti police station official said.