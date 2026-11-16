Mumbai CSMT Railway Station station bomb threat turns out to be hoax after search

A bomb threat to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday evening triggered a security scare, prompting an extensive search by multiple agencies and the evacuation of parts of the railway station. No explosives or suspicious objects were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered at Azad Maidan police station, a senior police officer said. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the threat was received around 6.30 pm when an unidentified caller contacted its control room at Wadi Bunder, claiming that an explosive device had been planted at CSMT.

Teams from the GRP, Railway Protection Force, Mumbai Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, accompanied by dog squads, launched a joint search operation.