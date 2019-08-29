Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital: Chief engineer, team inspect Kalwa hospital; to submit report on how to secure building

A DAY after the state of disrepair of Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa was discussed at the general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a team of engineers, headed by the chief engineer, went to the hospital for an inspection.

The team is expected to submit a report on the immediate steps that are required to secure the building and resolving issues of drainage and mouldy walls. The hospital’s condition came ito light after eight doctors from the radiology department were admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) after being diagnosed with dengue. On Tuesday, the issue of the hospital was raised at the TMC meeting and the doctors’ illness was linked to the hospital’s poor condition.

“The hospital building is old, dangerous and has fungus and mould growing out of it. The dean told us that despite demanding repair work, nothing has happened,” a leader of the opposition told The Indian Express.

He added, “The hospital is in a terrible state and there are broken drainage pipes in the compound. It has been neglected by the municipal corporation.”

The hospital, one of the busiest in the eastern suburbs, with as many as three new dengue patients daily, has a non-functional radiology department now after all the doctors fell ill allegedly due to a broken drainage pipe near the department. The 25-year-old building is dilapidated and might become dangerous if not repaired, the staff said.

While Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said there was a space crunch, he refused to comment on other issues.

“The building is old and dilapidated, I agree. We have had several plans of expansion as well but they have been clashing with various CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms,” he added.

Earlier, when Dean Sandhya Khadse told the media that the hospital was in a poor condition, it did not go down well with the ruling party and TMC administration.

Mayor Minakshi Shinde, belonging to the Shiv Sena, has blamed Khadse for corruption and negligence leading to the current situation. “She has been heading the department for three years now and not once has she raised this issue,” Shinde said.

When contacted, Khadse refused to comment despite several calls and messages.