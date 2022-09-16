Chhagan Bhujbal’s son, nephew move court, want PMLA proceedings dropped

An application was moved before a special court on Thursday by NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s son, nephew and three others, seeking that proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Case (PMLA), filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), should be dropped against them.

The application was moved by Pankaj Bhujbal, Sameer Bhujbal, Sanjay Joshi, Tanvir Shaikh, Satyen Kesarkar and Rajesh Dharap.

The application filed by lawyers Vijay Aggarwal and Sudarshan Khawase stated that the accused have been cleared of the charges registered against them in connection to the scheduled offences that had been filed, based on which the ED had lodged a case of money laundering.

Citing a recent Supreme Court order, which had said that if there is no scheduled offence, the PMLA case cannot continue, the six accused named in the ED case had moved the court. While Chhagan Bhujbal is also named an accused in the ED case, an application has not been made so far on his behalf.

The ED case was lodged against Chhagan Bhujbal and others based on a complaint filed in 2015 by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau. It was claimed that a developer firm was favoured for a project for which land belonging to the Regional Transport Office in Andheri was handed over to the firm when Bhujbal was the deputy chief minister and the state PWD minister from 2004 to 2014. The project was given to the developer in lieu of construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and the RTO building in Tardeo.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Pankaj, Sameer and five others were also discharged by the special court in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan case. The court had then said that merely because he was the PWD minister at the relevant period, he cannot be held responsible.

Based on the scheduled offence, the ED had filed its own complaint and arrested Bhujbal in March 2016. He remained in custody for two years before the Bombay High Court granted him bail in 2018. Last month, citing the SC judgment, two other accused had sought discharge from an ED case claiming that the scheduled offence against them does not stand. The court had allowed their plea.