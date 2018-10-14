Chhagan Bhujbal seeks ACB court nod to travel outside Maharashtra

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (File) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (File)

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has recently filed an application before a special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court seeking permission to travel outside Maharashtra to attend meetings and gatherings.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had allowed Bhujbal to travel outside Maharashtra in connection with money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bhujbal’s lawyer Shalabh Saxena told The Sunday Express, “Bhujbal has been allowed to travel outside Maharashtra by the HC in a case filed by ED, but he also needs permission from the special ACB court. So, we have moved an application there.”

The ACB is likely to file a reply on October 16. The HC had granted Bhujbal bail on May 4 in the money laundering case.

The application stated that Bhujbal has been in politics since the last 40 years and has served as the mayor of Mumbai, deputy CM, revenue minister, home minister, tourism minister and PWD minister. It added that Bhujbal is, at present, a senior NCP leader and a sitting MLA from Yeola constituency in Nashik district.

He is also the founder and chairman of the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad, which works towards the upliftment and growth of certain oppressed sections of the society. The application said since 1992, Bhujbal has headed meetings of this organisation and attended public gatherings that took place outside Maharashtra as well. It further said besides the political duties, Bhujbal has cases and litigations pending before the Appellate Authority, New Delhi.

“There is a serious water scarcity in his constituency and members of his constituency, including the poor villagers and farmers look up to him solve these issues… to understand their requirement and then escalate the issue with the central government. Many of the issues pertain to the Union List and direct interaction with the central ministers is essential. Hence, the applicant needs to travel to Delhi at short notice,” the application said.

