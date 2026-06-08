‘I play kabaddi, not chess’: Chhagan Bhujbal hits out at NCP after Rajya Sabha snub, raises dynasty question

In a clear display of discontent over being bypassed for a Rajya Sabha nomination, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal Monday hit out at his party and said that he deserves to be treated fairly.

“I am a kabaddi player, not a chess player,” said Bhujbal, suggesting that he believes in straightforward and transparent politics.

He said that just as the family members of other top leaders routinely receive influential posts, he had merely demanded similar fair treatment for his own family.

“I have been one of the founding members of the party along with Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar). I had demanded that just like how family members, sons, and daughters of others get ministerial posts or Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or Legislative Council seats, I should also be treated in a similar manner,” Bhujbal said.