Chhagan Bhujbal, his son discharged in Maharashtra Sadan case

NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was discharged by a special court on Thursday in the Maharashtra Sadan case being probed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Along with Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five others were cleared of all charges by the court today. Bhujbal, in his plea filed through lawyers Sajal Yadav and Sudarshan Khawase, had argued that there was no evidence of any irregularities or corruption by him as the then deputy chief minister and the state minister of Public Works Department (PWD).

A case was filed in 2015 against Bhujbal and 16 others by the ACB, alleging that a developer firm was favoured by him for a project on land owned by the Regional Transport Office. Bhujbal was the PWD minister from 2004 to 2014.

The project was given to the developer in lieu of the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and RTO building in Tardeo. Those linked to the firm were discharged last month by the court.

Bhujbal had argued that all the allegations were based on ‘wrong calculations’ and there was no loss caused to the government as proper process was followed. He had also said that the decision to hand over the project was taken by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee in a meeting headed by the then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, where many other ministers and senior bureaucrats were present. It was submitted that he had no role in granting the developer the project as it was already selected way back in 1998.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar and activist Anjali Damania, who had filed an intervention application in the case, had opposed the plea stating that a voluminous chargesheet was filed in the case which showed the involvement of the accused and losses to the government.

While a detailed order is yet to be made available, Special Judge HS Sathbai had last month, in his order discharging other accused, including those connected to the developer firm, KS Chamankar Enterprises, had said, “there were more than 100 communications on the issue between various departments and there was no prima facie material to show meeting of mind of all public servants as members of a conspiracy to prepare a report favourable to the developer.”

A case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, based on this ACB case, is still pending. Bhujbal was arrested by the ED in March 2016 and was granted bail in 2018 by the Bombay High Court.