‘No question of removing Goddess Saraswati’s portraits in schools’: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis respond to Chhagan Bhujbal

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s statement regarding portraits of Goddess Saraswati in schools in Maharashtra has created a row. Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Bhujbal saying there is no question of removing portraits, as Saraswati is a Goddess of Knowledge.

“Instead of these social reformers, portraits of goddesses Saraswati and Sharda are displayed in schools. We haven’t seen them and they haven’t taught us anything. If at all they have taught, it is to 3 per cent people who kept us away (from education). Why should we pray before them?” Bhujbal had said at a program in Mumbai.

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader from Maharashtra, was speaking at a program marking completion of 150 years of formation of Satyashodhak Samaj, formed by social reformer Mahatma Phule. The program was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Satyashodhak Parishad, founded by Bhujbal himself. In his speech, Bhujbal had demanded that the portraits of social reformers like Savitri Phule, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and Babasaheb Ambedkar be displayed in schools.

The NCP leader’s statement has irked both the ruling Eknath Shinde camp and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “There is no question of removing photos of Goddess Saraswati. People can say what they feel, but we are not going to work as per their wish. We do what common people want us to do,” said Shinde on Wednesday. He was speaking to reporters in Nasik, the hometurf of Bhujbal.

Earlier a day on Tuesday, Fadnavis too had criticised Bhujbal over his statements saying no photos will be removed. “Devi Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge. Those who don’t accept our culture and Hindutva, make such statements,” he had said.

Fadnavis said that the government is opposed to displaying photos of social reformers, but that does not mean portrait of Goddess Saraswati should be removed.

On Wednesday, BJP leaders from Nasik performed Saraswati puja outside Bhujbal farm, the residence of Bhujbal. Security has been increased outside NCP leader’s house.