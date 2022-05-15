Cheque with forged sign submitted at bank: Verification call from bank saves Sena MLA from losing Rs 78 lakh

An FIR was registered against an unidentified accused, who used a cheque with forged signature of Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary to siphon of Rs 78 lakh from his bank account.

The transaction was declined after a bank employee called Chaudhary for verification.

The Kalachowki police registered an FIR and are trying to trace the accused.

The unknown accused had deposited the cheque in the Ahmedabad branch of a bank in Gujarat asking the bank to send the money to a particular bank account. Chaudhary, a resident of Parel village, told the police that he holds an account in the Union Bank.

On May 11, he was attending an official meeting when he received a phone call from a bank official who asked him if he had issued a cheque to withdraw Rs 78 lakh. The MLA denied issuing any cheque.

The number on the cheque was different but it had the signature of the MLA. The legislator later approached the police and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to cheat by forgery.