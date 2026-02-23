Chennai Beach tragedy: Second victim’s body recovered, toll rises to two

The body of 24-year-old Jai Patil, who went missing after being swept away by strong waves at Golden Beach in Chennai, was recovered on Monday.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
2 min readNagpurUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 01:55 PM IST
The body of Jai Patil was recovered from Golden Beach, two days after he was swept away by strong waves.The body of Jai Patil was recovered from Golden Beach, two days after he was swept away by strong waves. (Express Photo)
The body of 24-year-old Jai Patil, who had gone missing after being swept away by strong waves at Golden Beach in Chennai, was recovered on Monday morning, taking the death toll in Saturday’s incident to two. Disaster Management officials in Jalgaon confirmed to The Indian Express that Patil, a native of Jamner in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, was found along the coastline near a neighbouring village following an intensive search operation by the Kanathur police and coastal security agencies. Formalities are underway to hand over the body to his family.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday when three interns with IT services firm Cognizant entered the sea at Golden Beach along East Coast Road. According to officials, the group was near the shoreline when powerful high-tide waves swept them into the water. While Raj Kedari from Pune managed to swim back and pull 22-year-old Mayuri Harishchandra Chaudhary towards the shore, Patil was dragged further into the sea and went missing. Kedari is stable and undergoing treatment in Chennai.

Also Read | ‘Water was about up to our abdomen level…’: saved Cognizant intern from Pune recounts Chennai drowning tragedy

Chaudhary, a resident of Varthi village in Mohadi taluka of Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, was declared dead on Saturday. Her last rites are scheduled to be held on Monday evening in her native village. Officials said that as a post-mortem examination was conducted in Chennai, the family has been advised to perform the final rites at the earliest. Further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Live Blog
