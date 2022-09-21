Chemist killed over post supporting Nupur Sharma: NIA makes 11th arrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday made the eleventh arrest in the murder case of Umesh Kolhe, an Amravati chemist killed over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, former BJP national spokesperson who had made derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The accused has been identified as Shaim Ahmed alias Shahim alias Shaheem alias Sahim Mathe alias Monu Mathe. He is a resident of Ali Karim Nagar near Sharifa Masjid in Amrawati.

The NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

The Kolhe murder case was initially registered on June 22 by the City Kotwali police station in Amravati, which also applied the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) sections. Investigations were later handed over to the NIA by the Union home ministry.

The NIA re-registered the case on July 2. It took into custody all the seven accused arrested by the Amravati city police, and made more arrests. One of the arrested accused, Irfan Khan, is said to be the mastermind in the case.

Kolhe, 54, was killed on June 21, a week before the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28.