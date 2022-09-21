scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Chemist killed over post supporting Nupur Sharma: NIA makes 11th arrest

The accused has been identified as Shaim Ahmed alias Monu Mathe.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (FILE)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday made the eleventh arrest in the murder case of Umesh Kolhe, an Amravati chemist killed over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, former BJP national spokesperson who had made derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The accused has been identified as Shaim Ahmed alias Shahim alias Shaheem alias Sahim Mathe alias Monu Mathe. He is a resident of Ali Karim Nagar near Sharifa Masjid in Amrawati.

The NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

The Kolhe murder case was initially registered on June 22 by the City Kotwali police station in Amravati, which also applied the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) sections. Investigations were later handed over to the NIA by the Union home ministry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

The NIA re-registered the case on July 2. It took into custody all the seven accused arrested by the Amravati city police, and made more arrests. One of the arrested accused, Irfan Khan, is said to be the mastermind in the case.

More from Mumbai

Kolhe, 54, was killed on June 21, a week before the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:34:17 pm
Next Story

Behind Bengaluru murder: fake Insta profile, nude photos, double identity

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement