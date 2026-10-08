Chembur tree collapse: After Vihaan’s death, panel frames urban forest policy to prevent tree-related disasters

The first of the four reports is a fact-finding report, while the other three are policy documents aimed at preserving and protecting Mumbai’s green cover

Written by: Pratip Acharya, Nayonika Bose
3 min readOct 8, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Chembur-school-van-accident_20260630191307_20260730153319.jpgThe tragedy comes amid a spike in tree fall incidents following the onset of the monsoon. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty).
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The independent committee probing the Chembur tree collapse that killed 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava will submit four reports to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including one on an urban forest management policy aimed at preventing similar incidents. Vihaan died after a peepal tree collapsed on his school bus on June 30.

The first of the four reports is a fact-finding report, while the other three are policy documents aimed at preserving and protecting Mumbai’s green cover. Two documents have been submitted, and the remaining two are expected to reach civic chief Ashwini Bhide by October 10, officials privy to the developments said.

The draft urban forest management policy seeks to lay down a charter for civic departments involved in tree management in Mumbai, officials said. The committee has also submitted guidelines for post-calamity management to help mitigate crises during disasters.

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“In order to ensure that such disasters don’t happen in the future, the report recommends organised efforts across departments and suggests policy recommendations for urban forest, tree conservation, amongst other aspects,” a source said.

“The reports submitted so far lay down a detailed urban forest management policy, which can serve as a charter for several civic departments that work on and around the tree zones of the city. The policy will outline detailed analysis and norms, while policy guidelines for post-calamity management will also be included,” the source added.

Civic officials privy to the development said the report also found that the collapse was triggered by multiple factors, involving a mix of man-made and natural causes.

The one-member committee, comprising noted botanist and former Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay V Deshmukh, was appointed in July. The committee was appointed two weeks after Mayor Ritu Tawde rejected the preliminary investigation report, saying the earlier report failed to adequately examine the gravity of the incident and lacked recommendations for stringent action.

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That preliminary inquiry gave a clean chit to the civic roads and gardens departments. It imposed a Rs 7 lakh penalty on the contractor and consultant carrying out road works around the tree, holding that excavation had weakened its roots and caused the collapse.

After appointing Dr Deshmukh, the civic body said the new committee would review the methodology adopted by the earlier inquiry committee.

Civic sources said officials involved in drafting the previous report were also interviewed while preparing the new report.

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Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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