Chembur tree collapse: After Vihaan’s death, panel frames urban forest policy to prevent tree-related disasters

The tragedy comes amid a spike in tree fall incidents following the onset of the monsoon. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty).

The independent committee probing the Chembur tree collapse that killed 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava will submit four reports to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including one on an urban forest management policy aimed at preventing similar incidents. Vihaan died after a peepal tree collapsed on his school bus on June 30.

The first of the four reports is a fact-finding report, while the other three are policy documents aimed at preserving and protecting Mumbai’s green cover. Two documents have been submitted, and the remaining two are expected to reach civic chief Ashwini Bhide by October 10, officials privy to the developments said.

The draft urban forest management policy seeks to lay down a charter for civic departments involved in tree management in Mumbai, officials said. The committee has also submitted guidelines for post-calamity management to help mitigate crises during disasters.