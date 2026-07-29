Chembur tree collapse: Nearly 2 weeks after Mayor rejected report, fresh probe yet to start

The family, which had sought a fresh investigation after the first inquiry report, now hopes the new probe will establish responsibility for the tragedy as they look for ways to honour Vihan's memory through a social cause.
Nearly two weeks after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered a fresh inquiry into the Chembur tree collapse that killed 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to appoint the independent panel that will investigate the incident.
For Vihan’s parents, the delay has only prolonged the wait for answers. Nearly a month after losing their son, they say they are trying to rebuild their lives while hoping the fresh probe establishes accountability.
“We are trying to cope. Time will only heal this void,” his father, Gaurav Srivastava, told The Indian Express.
The BMC General Body, led by Mayor Tawde, had on July 16 rejected an earlier inquiry report that cleared the civic body’s roads and garden departments of wrongdoing. Calling the findings “unacceptable”, the civic house directed that a fresh investigation be conducted by an independent committee.
A senior civic official said the administration was still approaching external experts and institutions to serve on the panel.
“We are currently approaching competent experts who can scientifically study the cause of the tree collapse. Several institutions have been contacted, but there is also apprehension because it is a sensitive subject. We want the best people to handle the task,” the official said, adding that no timeline had been fixed for submission of the report.
Meanwhile, the three civic officials suspended on July 1—an assistant superintendent from the garden and tree department, a sub-engineer and an assistant engineer from the roads department—remain under suspension.
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The June 30 incident occurred when a large peepal tree collapsed onto a school bus carrying students of Universal High School in Chembur’s Subhash Nagar as they were returning home, killing Vihan.
The earlier inquiry imposed a ₹7 lakh penalty on the contractor and consultant engaged in nearby road excavation works for failing to take adequate precautions, but absolved the BMC’s roads and garden departments.
Working professionals, Gaurav and his wife Juhi have since returned to work in an effort to cope with their loss.
“Staying at home was not helping us. Earlier, we were surrounded by relatives and friends, but as people returned to their lives, it became harder because everything reminded us of Vihan. Going back to work and interacting with people helps us occupy our minds,” Gaurav said.
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The family, which had sought a fresh investigation after the first inquiry report, now hopes the new probe will establish responsibility for the tragedy as they look for ways to honour Vihan’s memory through a social cause.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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