Chembur tree collapse: Nearly 2 weeks after Mayor rejected report, fresh probe yet to start

The family, which had sought a fresh investigation after the first inquiry report, now hopes the new probe will establish responsibility for the tragedy as they look for ways to honour Vihan's memory through a social cause.

Nearly two weeks after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered a fresh inquiry into the Chembur tree collapse that killed 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to appoint the independent panel that will investigate the incident.

For Vihan’s parents, the delay has only prolonged the wait for answers. Nearly a month after losing their son, they say they are trying to rebuild their lives while hoping the fresh probe establishes accountability.

“We are trying to cope. Time will only heal this void,” his father, Gaurav Srivastava, told The Indian Express.

The BMC General Body, led by Mayor Tawde, had on July 16 rejected an earlier inquiry report that cleared the civic body’s roads and garden departments of wrongdoing. Calling the findings “unacceptable”, the civic house directed that a fresh investigation be conducted by an independent committee.