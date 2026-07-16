BMC orders fresh probe into Chembur tree collapse rejects panel’s clean chit

Less than a week after a three-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) panel absolved its own civic departments of responsibility in the Chembur tree collapse that killed an 11-year-old boy, the civic general body on Thursday ordered a fresh inquiry, calling the panel’s findings “unacceptable.”

The three-member committee, constituted to probe the June 30 accident, had on Monday recommended penalties of Rs 5 lakh on the road work contractor and Rs 2 lakh on the supervising consultant, while prima facie finding no fault with the BMC’s garden and roads departments.

According to the report, the garden department had issued precautionary advisories before excavation began, while the roads department had diverted the storm water drain away from the tree roots. However, the findings triggered criticism across political parties and from the family of the deceased, Vihan.

During Thursday’s general body meeting, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar questioned the probe and demanded accountability of civic officials. Following the objections, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde directed the civic administration to conduct a fresh inquiry and place the findings before the general body.

Raising concerns during the proceedings, Khankar said the garden department had issued two notices — in April 2025 and on January 27, 2026 — to the roads department, seeking precautionary measures to protect the tree during the ongoing road work on Chembur’s Road No. 11.

“In the notice, the garden department had flagged that there was debris around the tree. The notices also called for construction of a 1 * 1 metre pit filled with red soil around the tree. Yet, the road department never issued any replies acknowledging care or stating that they have issued any warning to the contractor,” Khankar said.

“When the BMC conducted its enquiry, they easily put the blame on the consultant and the contractor. But what about the authorised officials who were responsible to ensure that the trees were taken care of. What is the role of the assistant road engineers? Are we here to work for the contractor? The contractor will not run Mumbai,” said Khankar, adding that a fresh inquiry should be conducted.

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Khankar also questioned the absence of tree experts on the inquiry panel. Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne responded that officials from the garden department had deliberately not been included to ensure a more independent inquiry by engineers from other departments.

Mayor Tawde further noted that the committee’s report had not been placed before either her or Hetal Gala, chairperson of the market and gardens committee.

Speaking during the proceedings, Tawde said preliminary inspection of the site after the accident had indicated that the tree had weakened. “When I flagged this issue during my visit, the site engineer told us that the trees will be taken care of. We also learnt that many people of the area had written letters highlighting the bad roadworks around the tree. It was the responsibility of the department to ensure whether the trees were strong or not.

“The scope of work document of the concretisation project also states that all the trees, side drains and other facilities should be taken care of. Yet, the report held that the road and garden department officials were not guilty,” said Tawde, directing the civic administration to submit a fresh report.

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The committee’s findings have also drawn sharp criticism from Vihan’s family. Gaurav Srivastava, Vihan’s father, said the report had left them “angry and shocked.”

“We hope that a fresh inquiry is conducted through independent members. If corrective measures are not taken, we may even consider legal action against the administration,” Srivastava told The Indian Express.