Chembur tragedy: Engineers’ association calls for revocation of suspension order

The tragedy comes amid a spike in tree fall incidents following the onset of the monsoon. BMC records show that between Monday and Tuesday morning, the city reported 36 tree collapse incidents, including 23 in the western suburbs, six in the eastern suburbs and seven in the island city (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty).

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended three civic officials from M/West ward over the incident in which a large peepal tree fell on a school van killing 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, Mumbai’s Municipal Engineer Association has called for withdrawal of the suspension of the engineers from the civic roads department terming it ‘suspension without justification’.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, association’s representative Navnath Ghadge on Thursday said inspection of the site shows the tree was uprooted by heavy downpour. Ghadge said many other trees were uprooted across the city.

Late on Wednesday, the civic body suspended three officials, including an assistant superintendent of garden and tree department, and a sub-engineer and an assistant engineer of the civic roads department. The action came in light of the tragedy along Chembur’s Road no. 11 where a large peepal tree collapsed on a school van ferrying 12 students on Tuesday evening.