Chembur tragedy: Death toll rises to 2 as more labourers fight for life after 6-storey fall 

Spot photo of the accident site inside the ill fated building where A construction accident occurred today in Mumbai's Chembur area, where multiple labourers fell from a high floor of an under-construction building. (Express Photo)

The death toll in the Chembur construction site accident in Mumbai has risen to two after another injured worker succumbed to injuries late on March 1.

Six labourers had fallen from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar, Chembur, on February 28, and one of the labourers, Ramallu, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

An FIR has been registered against the contractor for failing to follow mandatory safety precautions at the site.

On March 1, Vijay Morya, 35, who suffered multiple serious injuries in the fall, died at 9.30 pm at Sion Hospital. Doctors said Morya had a crushed left hand, a perforated bowel (a tear in the intestine), kidney damage, and a fractured thigh bone.