Chembur tragedy: Death toll rises to 2 as more labourers fight for life after 6-storey fall 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The death toll in the Chembur construction site accident in Mumbai has risen to two after another injured worker succumbed to injuries late on March 1.
Six labourers had fallen from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar, Chembur, on February 28, and one of the labourers, Ramallu, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
An FIR has been registered against the contractor for failing to follow mandatory safety precautions at the site.
On March 1, Vijay Morya, 35, who suffered multiple serious injuries in the fall, died at 9.30 pm at Sion Hospital. Doctors said Morya had a crushed left hand, a perforated bowel (a tear in the intestine), kidney damage, and a fractured thigh bone.
He was first taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors operated on his femur fracture (a break in the thigh bone, one of the most serious bone injuries that usually requires surgery to stabilize). Later, he was shifted to Sion Hospital in critical condition. There, surgeons performed emergency procedures, including the removal of a damaged kidney and the repair of the bowel tear. Despite these interventions, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away late Sunday night.
The other four injured workers are Gunadhar Roy, 22, Kush Roy, 30, Ramesh Pratap Roy, 25, and Sandip Gopal Roy, 27.
Gunadhar Roy suffered a severe head injury and multiple fractures. Doctors noted that he was unconscious with dilated pupils, a sign of serious brain trauma. He also had a fracture in his heel bone. Initially treated at Rajawadi Hospital, he was intubated (a breathing tube inserted) and later referred to Sion Hospital on March 1 due to his worsening condition. He remains on ventilator support and medication to maintain blood pressure. His prognosis is poor, doctors said, as he shows no brain stem reflexes.
Kush was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital on February 28 and later shifted to Sion Hospital. He suffered a head injury with bleeding in the brain (subarachnoid haemorrhage), a grade 3 liver laceration (deep tear in the liver), a fractured jawbone that compromised his airway, and a fracture in his thigh bone. Doctors at Sion Hospital performed a tracheostomy (surgical opening in the neck to help him breathe) and managed his liver injury conservatively. He remains on ventilator support but is currently stable.
Ramesh and Sandip, who sustained multiple injuries, are reported to be stable, doctors said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram