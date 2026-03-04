Chembur site accident: Toll climbs to 3 after another worker dies in hospital

The death toll in the Chembur construction site accident has risen to three after another injured worker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Gunadhar Roy (22), was declared dead at 12.30 pm at Sion Hospital.

After suffering severe head injury and multiple fractures in the incident, Gunadhar also had a fracture in his heel bone. Initially treated at Rajawadi Hospital, he was intubated (a breathing tube inserted) and later referred to Sion Hospital at 1.50am on March 1 due to his worsening condition where he was put on ventilator support.

The incident happened on February 28 when six labourers fell from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar, Chembur. One of the labourers, Ramallu (55), was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. An FIR has been registered against the contractor for failing to follow mandatory safety precautions at the site.