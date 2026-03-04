Chembur site accident: Toll climbs to 3 after another worker dies in hospital

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The death toll in the Chembur construction site accident has risen to three after another injured worker succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Gunadhar Roy (22), was declared dead at 12.30 pm at Sion Hospital.
After suffering severe head injury and multiple fractures in the incident, Gunadhar also had a fracture in his heel bone. Initially treated at Rajawadi Hospital, he was intubated (a breathing tube inserted) and later referred to Sion Hospital at 1.50am on March 1 due to his worsening condition where he was put on ventilator support.
The incident happened on February 28 when six labourers fell from the sixth floor of an under-construction building in Subhash Nagar, Chembur. One of the labourers, Ramallu (55), was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. An FIR has been registered against the contractor for failing to follow mandatory safety precautions at the site.
Vijay Morya (35), another injured worker, died at 9.30 pm at Sion Hospital on March 1. Doctors said he had a crushed left hand, a perforated bowel (a tear in the intestine), kidney damage, and a fractured thigh bone.
He was first taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors operated on his femur fracture. Later, he was shifted to Sion Hospital in critical condition, where surgeons performed emergency procedures, including removal of a damaged kidney and repair of the bowel tear. Despite these interventions, his condition deteriorated and he passed away late Sunday.
The other injured workers who have been identified are, Kush Roy (30), Ramesh Pratap Roy (25) and Sandip Gopal Roy (27).
Kush was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital on February 28 at 2.30 pm and later shifted to Sion Hospital the same day. He suffered a head injury with bleeding in the brain, a grade 3 liver laceration (deep tear), a fractured jawbone that compromised his airway, and a fracture in his thigh bone. Doctors at Sion Hospital performed a tracheostomy (surgical opening in the neck to help him breathe) and managed his liver injury conservatively. He remains on ventilator support in th ICU, where his condition is stated to be critical.
Rajawadi Hospital’s trauma ward patients, Ramesh and Sandip sustained multiple injuries but are reported to be stable.
